Her er de nominerte til Dice Awards

Den 13. februar går Dice-gallaen av stabelen for å feire spillindustrien litt ekstra, og nå vet vi endelig hvilke spill som er nominert til samtlige kategorier. Control og Death Stranding finner vi blant annet i Game of the Year-kategorien sammen med Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game og Outer Wilds, og når det kommer til indie-sjangeren så finner vi igjen Untitled Goose Game og Disco Elysium i konkurranse med Sayonara Wild Hearts, What the Golf og A Short Hike.
Du kan se alle kategoriene og de nominerte i listen nedenfor.
DICE Awards 2020 Nominees
Game of the Year
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Luigi's Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Control (Jess Faden)
Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Arise: A Simple Story
Control
Erica
Golem
Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Death Stranding
Mortal Kombat 11
Resident Evil 2
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus
Action Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
Death Stranding
Luigi's Mansion 3
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Family Game of the Year
A Short Hike
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Yoshi's Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
DiRT Rally 2.0
F1 2019
Mario Kart Tour
Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Kingdom Hearts III
Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 20
Madden NFL 20
MLB The Show 19
NBA 2k20
NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Oxygen Not Included
Slay The Spire
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Asgard's Wrath
Blood & Truth
Pistol Whip
Stormland
Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Asgard's Wrath
Blood & Truth
Pistol Whip
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
A Short Hike
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Untitled Goose Game
WHAT THE GOLF?
Portable Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Mobile
GRINDSTONE
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: Children of the Light
WHAT THE GOLF?
Online Game of the Year
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
TETRIS 99
Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baba is You
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
A Short Hike
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Takk, VG24/7
