Her er de nominerte til Dice Awards

Den 13. februar går Dice-gallaen av stabelen for å feire spillindustrien litt ekstra, og nå vet vi endelig hvilke spill som er nominert til samtlige kategorier. Control og Death Stranding finner vi blant annet i Game of the Year-kategorien sammen med Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game og Outer Wilds, og når det kommer til indie-sjangeren så finner vi igjen Untitled Goose Game og Disco Elysium i konkurranse med Sayonara Wild Hearts, What the Golf og A Short Hike.

Du kan se alle kategoriene og de nominerte i listen nedenfor.

DICE Awards 2020 Nominees

Game of the Year

Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jess Faden)
Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story
Control
Erica
Golem
Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Death Stranding
Mortal Kombat 11
Resident Evil 2
Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding
Luigi's Mansion 3
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
DiRT Rally 2.0
F1 2019
Mario Kart Tour
Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Kingdom Hearts III
Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20
Madden NFL 20
MLB The Show 19
NBA 2k20
NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Oxygen Not Included
Slay The Spire
Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath
Blood & Truth
Pistol Whip
Stormland
Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath
Blood & Truth
Pistol Whip
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Untitled Goose Game
WHAT THE GOLF?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile
GRINDSTONE
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: Children of the Light
WHAT THE GOLF?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
TETRIS 99
Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game

Control

