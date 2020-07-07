Her er planene for Ubisoft Forward-sendingen

Du ser på Annonser

På søndag den 12. juli skal Ubisoft avholde sin Ubisoft Forward-sending. Begivenheten vil by på informasjon om store titler som Assassin's Creed Valhalla og Watch Dogs: Legion og flere overraskelser.

Nå som eventet begynner å nærme seg har Ubisoft delt litt informasjon om hva vi har i vente:

"The main show starts at 12:00 PM PDT, where you can expect the latest games, reveals, and updates from Ubisoft teams around the world. See more from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and a few other surprises that will be unveiled during the stream. And don't forget to stick around afterwards for the post-show, featuring a deep-dive walkthrough of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and a Hyper Scape show match."

I samme slengen har Ubisoft utgitt en ny videoteaser for hva sendingen vil by på. Den kan du se nedenfor.