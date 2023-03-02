Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush har nå en fotomodus

Den nyeste oppdateringen brakte også noen feilrettinger.

HQ

Alle ser ut til å elske Hi-Fi Rush, som både ble annonsert og utgitt i slutten av januar under Microsofts og Bethesdas Developer_Direct. Som vi rapporterte tidligere i dag, nådde spillet nettopp milepælen med å ha mer enn to millioner spillere allerede, noe vi synes er veldig velfortjent.

Nå har spillet blitt enda bedre, ettersom en ny oppdatering er utgitt, som både sorterer ut noen problemer, men også legger til en mye etterspurt fotomodus. Folk har tatt tonnevis av skjermbilder fra Hi-Fi Rush, og nå er det endelig mulig å gjøre dette med stil.

Du kan sjekke ut oppdateringslisten nedenfor og surfe hit for en guide til fotomodusen.

Hi-Fi Rush


  • Resolved "UE4 Fatal Error" caused by a specific shader setting

  • Resolved "UE4 Fatal Error" caused by Sound Device Enumerating Process

  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during the fight with the WA-ES-2 (Samurai Chef) in Track 10

  • Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked in Track 10 when purchasing items from the store after answering Roquefort's phone, exiting the level, then reloading the level.

  • Fixed an issue where the player cannot progress during the 808 battle in Track 12

  • Fixed a bug where Chip slots might not accurately be reflected in game if purchased it from the store while having a in-progress save for Rhythm Tower, then loading the suspended Rhythm Tower save and exiting the run.

  • Stick and trigger dead zone calculation adjusted

  • QA-1MIL's attack behavior has been adjusted

  • Some of Mimosa's dialogue has been corrected (Spanish)

  • Fixed an issue where result data from Rhythm Tower would incorrectly influence "final result" Track data when Rhythm Tower is played while a checkpoint save exists for an ongoing Track.

  • Corrected incorrect results for the SPECTRA Rooms being displayed in the Final Results if players exited the game after auto-saving

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Track 11 if they were hit by the giant robot's laser when using the magnet grapple

  • Fixed a bug where the player could continue to play after game over animation in Rekka fight

  • Fixed the issue when after taking damage during the Rekka fight at specific timings or after the game over sequence, the player is able to move Chai.

  • Adjusted an icon in the Training Room menu that can appear squished

  • Adjusted Holo Chai SP attack motion so Chai's hand doesn't look super weird

  • Adjusted screen during pause menu transition to prevent visual bugs.

  • Adjusted VU-REV effects during the Rhythm Parry Attack for clarity

  • Adjusted the background during the battle with Rekka to remove visual bug when transitioning to cutscene.

  • "Game over" explanation for recommending auto-action adjusted to not appear in inappropriate situations

  • Tracks 3 and 4: Zanzo's programmers' salary adjusted for inflation

