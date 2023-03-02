Hi-Fi Rush har nå en fotomodus

HQ

Alle ser ut til å elske Hi-Fi Rush, som både ble annonsert og utgitt i slutten av januar under Microsofts og Bethesdas Developer_Direct. Som vi rapporterte tidligere i dag, nådde spillet nettopp milepælen med å ha mer enn to millioner spillere allerede, noe vi synes er veldig velfortjent.

Nå har spillet blitt enda bedre, ettersom en ny oppdatering er utgitt, som både sorterer ut noen problemer, men også legger til en mye etterspurt fotomodus. Folk har tatt tonnevis av skjermbilder fra Hi-Fi Rush, og nå er det endelig mulig å gjøre dette med stil.

Du kan sjekke ut oppdateringslisten nedenfor og surfe hit for en guide til fotomodusen.