High on Life-utvikler: Game Pass var kjempestort for oss

High on Life har vært en enorm suksess på Game Pass, faktisk er det blant de største lanseringene for en tredjepart i tjenestens historie, så åpenbart er utvikleren Squanch Games veldig fornøyd med hele prosessen.

I en nylig episode av den offisielle Xbox-podcasten forteller Justin Roiland at Game Pass har vært avgjørende for spillet:

"Before we decided to pull the trigger on it, I spoke with a handful of other studio folks who did Game Pass. And I ultimately came to the conclusion based off of what I had heard that it is- it's a value-add. Because essentially, there's a lot of people that would otherwise not have picked up the game and played it. And those people, if you believe in what you've made, and you really you feel confident that you've made something special, or different- and we do with our game- those folks can become evangelists in a way for the title."

Det har vært en enorm suksess tross lunkne anmeldelser.