Horizon: Zero Dawn er nå enda bedre på PC

Guerrilla Games har nettopp annonsert at de nå har oppdatert Horizon: Zero Dawn på PC til version 1.11, og med denne oppdateringen kommer flere forbedringer. Den viktigste nye funksjonen er støtte for AMDs FidelityFX Super Resolution samt Nvidias DLSS-oppskaleringsteknologi. Du kan se hele a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/horizon/comments/rbnz7i/horizon_zero_dawn_for_pc_version_111/" target="_blank">patch-listen</a> under bildet.

Graphical Improvements

• Added Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology.

• Added AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.

UI Changes

• Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR.

• Render Scale option has been removed but same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.

Performance Improvements

• Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences:

- There is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on startup. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background.

- Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced.

- Because shader compilation is still happening in the background you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening.

- Loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This may cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems.

- On higher spec machines with faster CPUs the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.