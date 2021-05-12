Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures slippes akkurat i tide til Halloween

Du ser på Annonser

Outright Games har nylig meddelt at et nytt spill basert på den populære filmserien Hotel Transylvania er på vei. Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures er et 3D plattformspill som passende nok slippes den 31. oktober på PC, PlayStation 4, Switch og Xbox One.

Spillet byr på nytolkninger av klassiske eventyr som Lille Rødhette og Keiserens nye klær, blant annet. Terry Malham, shef for utgivaren Outright Games, kommenterer:

"We are so happy to be returning to Hotel Transylvania for another scary-fun adventure this Halloween season. We are delighted to be able to incorporate our own unique story into this incredible world and retell classic fairy tales using the franchise's eccentric characters. We will have a lot more to reveal about this game in the coming months so please stay tuned"

