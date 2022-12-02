Hugh Jackman angrer på at han trakk seg fra rollen som Wolverine

HQ

Mange fans ble knust da Hugh Jackman annonserte at Logan ville bli hans siste film som Wolverine. Avgjørelsen var imidlertid ikke uventet, tross alt hadde han spilt superhelten i mange år, og filmen var, i manges øyne, et passende farvel til ham. Men i et intervju med Deadline, snakker Jackman nå om hvor raskt han faktisk kom til å angre på avgjørelsen sin, og hvordan han endte opp med å ta på seg trikotene igjen for igjen å bli Wolverine i den kommende Deadpool 3.

"Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, 'Uh-oh.'...I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show (The Music Man on Broadway), my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it.

As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan (Reynolds) just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.' So then when he rang me [back], he was like, 'Are you serious?' So yeah. I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

Vi er nok ganske mange som er glade for at han returnerer til rollen, selv om han også begynner å bli litt gammel nå.

Hva synes du om at Jackman spiller Wolverine igjen?