Monster Hunter Stories

Ingen planer om å bringe Monster Hunter Stories til Switch

Vi fikk nylig snakke med Monster Hunter-utviklerne Ryozo Tsujimoto og Yasunori Ichinose om Monster Hunter Rise, samt Monster HUnter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - som begge er på vei til Switch. Men vi lurte på om det da er noen planer om å bringe første Stories fra Nintendo 3DS til Switch for at fansen, og ikke minst nye spillere, lettere skulle få tilgang til originalen.

Her svarte Ryozo Tsujimoto:

"There are no plans at the moment to bring the original Monster Hunter Stories to the Nintendo Switch, but if anyone is worried that they need to catch up on the story because it's directly related or that they won't understand to enjoy the new game, I can put that fear to rest because there's a brand new protagonist and a new storyline. While its set in the same world, the game has absolutely been designed so that players can jump straight into Monster Hunter Stories 2."

Selv om de ikke direkte henger sammen, er det viktig for deg å få spilt originalen før du eventuelt spiller oppfølgeren?

Monster Hunter Stories

