Insider: Remastere av Twilight Princess og Wind Waker kommer i år

Vi har allerede sett suksess med remaken av The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, og Nintendo har tidligere sluppet remastere av Zelda-spill på blant annet 3DS og Wii U. Derfor er det grunn til å tro at dette er noe de sikter på å fortsette med blant annet for å fylle tomrommet nå som The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II er blitt utsatt.

I den nyeste episoden av sin podcast sier insider Jeff Grubb at remastere av både The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker og The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess kommer til Switch i år, siden det blir utgitt Zelda-spill årlig.

"They want to have a Zelda game every year, and they have been holding onto this, why wouldn't they just put it out this year. And if they don't put this out or some other Zelda thing this year, instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2, I just will not understand. I think that this game [Wind Waker and Twilight Princess bundle], as much as it was a joke in the Megabit 64 video, I do believe it actually comes out in October."

Nintendo har tidligere hevdet at de ikke har dette under utvikling, men Grubb tror det likevel, og det har lenge gått rykter om en pakke med Twilight Princess og Wind Waker HD. Det er i hvert fall lov å håpe.