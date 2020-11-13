Just Dance 2021 er ute nå og her er en liste over alle låtene

Du ser på Annonser

Just Dance 2021 er det seneste spillet i den populære musikkspillserien. Det er tilgjengelig nå på Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One og Stadia. Det kommer også til PlayStation 5 og Xbox Series S og X den 24. november.

Her kan spillere riste løs til 40 nye låter, og med tilgang til 600 låter takket være en måneds gratis tilgang til Just Dance Unlimited som følger med når du kjøper spullet. Just Dance 2021 inkluderer også en ny Quick Match-modus og en forbedret World Dance Floor, samt et gjensyn med klassiske moduser som Kids, Sweat og Co-op.

Nedenfor finner du en liste over alle låtene som er inkludert i Just Dance 2021:

• "Rain On Me" di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande

• "Adore You" di Harry Styles

• "Ice Cream" delle BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez

• "Say So" di Doja Cat

• "Kick It" degli NCT 127

• "Rare" di Selena Gomez

• "The Other Side (dal Trolls World Tour)" di SZA & Justin Timberlake

• "Volar" di Lele Pons con Susan Diaz e Victor Cardenas

• "YO LE LLEGO" di J Balvin, Bad Bunny

• "You've Got A Friend In Me" da Toy Story di Disney Pixar

• "Señorita" di Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello

• "Blinding Lights" di The Weeknd

• "Without Me" di Eminem

• "Dance Monkey" di Tones And I

• "Que Tire Pa Lante" di Daddy Yankee

• "Don't Start Now" di Dua Lipa

• "Temperature" di Sean Paul

• "Feel Special" dei TWICE

• "Juice" di Lizzo

• "all the good girls go to hell" di Billie Eilish

• "Yameen Yasar" di DJ Absi

• "UNO" dei Little Big

• "Paca Dance" della The Just Dance Band

• "Magenta Riddim" di DJ Snake

• "Lacrimosa" di Apashe

• "Kulikitaka" di Toño Rosario

• "Joone Khodet" dei Black Cats

• "Get Get Down" di Paul Johnson

• "Georgia" di Tiggs Da Author

• "Buscando" di GTA e Jenn Morel

• "Alexandrie Alexandra" di Jérôme Francis

• "In The Navy" dei The Sunlight Shakers

• "Zenit" degli ONUKA

• "Heat Seeker" dei DREAMERS

• "Till The World Ends" del The Girly Team

• "The Weekend" di Michael Gray

• "Samba de Janeiro" di Ultraclub 90

• "Runaway (U & I)" dei Galantis

• "Bailando" di Paradisio con Dj Patrick Samoy

• "Dibdi Dibdi Sound" di DJ Fresh e Jay Fay con Ms Dynamite

• "Boy, You Can Keep It" di Alex Newell