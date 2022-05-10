Kanye West pitchet en gang sitt eget spill til selveste Shigeru Miyamoto

HQ

For en del år siden kunngjorde rapperen Kanye West (i dag "Ye) et spill hvor man som spiller skulle guide hans mors ånd til himmelriket.

"I'm working on on a video game and I wanted to show y'all. The idea of the game is my mom travelling through the gates of heaven," sa han den gang.

Men før han gikk for å selv få spillet utviklet og lansert, prøvde han faktisk å få Nintendo til å stå for arbeidet. Tidligere IGN-skribent Zachary Ryan kan nå avsløre at han befant seg ved Nintendos bod på E3 i 2016, da Shigeru Miyamoto selv fortalte en ganske bisarr historie:

"He said that Kanye had shown up at the Nintendo booth unannounced and asked for an audience with Miyamoto specifically, right then and there. He went on to say that Kanye showed him the prototype for a video game. In it, you played as Kanye's late mother flying to heaven, set to a soundtrack conducted by Kanye himself. He was shaking his head as he described it, not like he thought it was a bad game... but more so in the way that he just sorta couldn't believe that Kanye West was pitching him a video game."

Ryan sier videre at selv om Miyamoto var interessert, var det mer at opplevelsen i seg selv var ganske surrealistisk enn at det var faktisk interesse for et ekte samarbeid.















