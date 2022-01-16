King Arthur: Knight's Tale utsettes til mars

HQ

NeocoreGames' kommende rollespill King Arthur: Knight's Tale har offisielt blitt utsatt, og forlater dermed Early Access 29. mars i stedet for 15. februar som først planlagt. Utvikleren fortalte om årsaken til beslutningen i et blogginnlegg på Steam:

"Knights, in order to apply final touches and be able to provide a great launch experience, we have decided to move the release date of Knight's Tale from February 15 to March 29, 2022. The new date will make for a stronger release and a really polished version of King Arthur: Knight's Tale.

As the pandemic situation is still very uncertain, we are putting health and security first, however, working from home does come with slight delays. We're confident that Knight's Tale will be ready by the end of March, and your journey in Avalon can finally begin."

For å kompensere for dette skal Neocore vise mer av kampanjen denne måneden, og utover dette loves et PvP-event, men hva dette kommer til å innebære mer konkret og når det vil foregå får vi vite senere.