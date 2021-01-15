King of Seas slippes i februar

Du ser på Annonser

3DClouds meddeler i dag at deres nautiske eventyr King of Seas slippes den 18. februar. Det kommer da til PC, PlayStation 4, Switch og Xbox One. Du kan allerede nå legge til spillet i din ønskeliste via Steam mens forhåndsbestillingene til konsoll åpnes snart.

Spillets Steam-beskrivelse lyder således:

"King of Seas is an Action Role playing game set in a procedural pirate world. An epic adventure awaits you in a fantastic world, dotted with fights, lost islands and treasures. A universe that will keep you anchored as you struggle to become the king of all pirates."

Sjekk ut traileren til spillet nedenfor.