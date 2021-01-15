Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
King of Seas

King of Seas slippes i februar

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

3DClouds meddeler i dag at deres nautiske eventyr King of Seas slippes den 18. februar. Det kommer da til PC, PlayStation 4, Switch og Xbox One. Du kan allerede nå legge til spillet i din ønskeliste via Steam mens forhåndsbestillingene til konsoll åpnes snart.

Spillets Steam-beskrivelse lyder således:

"King of Seas is an Action Role playing game set in a procedural pirate world. An epic adventure awaits you in a fantastic world, dotted with fights, lost islands and treasures. A universe that will keep you anchored as you struggle to become the king of all pirates."

Sjekk ut traileren til spillet nedenfor.

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser
King of Seas

Relaterte tekster

King of Seas slippes i februar

King of Seas slippes i februar
NYHET. Skrevet av Silje Marie Ruud Slette

3DClouds meddeler i dag at deres nautiske eventyr King of Seas slippes den 18. februar. Det kommer da til PC, PlayStation 4, Switch og Xbox One. Du kan allerede nå legge...



Loading next content


Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.