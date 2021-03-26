Norsk
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Koei Tecmo avslører hvorfor Sigma-versjonene ble utvalgt til Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Da Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection ble annonsert for noen uker siden var det mange som reagerte på at originalspillene Ninja Gaiden Black og Ninja Gaiden II ikke var med. I stedet har Team Ninja valgt å satse på de mindre likte Sigma-versjonene.

Nå forklarer Fumihiko Yasuda fra Team Ninja hvorfor i et Famisu-intervju:

"I am aware there are pros and cons. For me personally, Ninja Gaiden II was my debut, and so I have a deep feeling for it. But there's another reason for this choice. To be honest, there are only fragments of the data that remain. We couldn't salvage them. However, when developing Sigma Plus and Sigma Plus 2 [for the PlayStation Vita], we got as much of this kind of data together as we could and organized it. Because we use utilize that is the reason why we selected Sigma."

Hvilke versjoner foretrekker du, originalene eller Sigma?

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Takk, Kotaku

