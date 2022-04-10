Locke & Key avsluttes med tredje sesong

HQ

Netflix har sluppet en rekke nye bilder fra tredje sesong av deres fantasy-serie Locke & Key. Serien, som får sin tredje sesong senere i år, avsluttes dessverre også med denne sesongen. Det har Netflix selv avslørt. Showrunnerne og executive produsentene Cariton Cuse og Meredith Averill sier:

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Sesongen har ennå ikke fått noen premieredato, men de nye bildene som ble delt kan du se nedenfor.