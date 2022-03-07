Lost Ark-utvikleren har allerede bannlyst over en million kontoer

HQ

Lost Ark ble en umiddelbar hit og er faktisk en av de største PC-lanseringene gjennom tidene, og selv om spillertallet har falt en del, så er det fortsatt uhyre populært. Nettopp av den grunn er antallet bannlyste kontoer også meget stort.

I et nytt blogginnlegg avslører utvikleren Smilegate at de allerede har bannlyst over en million kontoer, hovedsakelig for bruk av bots.

Disse bot-ene farmer og grinder for å blant annet få tilgang til ressurser, og Smilegate avslørte rundt lanseringen at de var i gang med å utvikle verktøy til å hjelpe med å identifisere disse, og nå er de altså godt i gang med å luke dem ut.

"Maintaining a fair and fun gameplay experience for our players is a top priority for the team. While we intend to make a massive impact with this ban wave, we know that there is more work to be done and want players to know that this is only one step in what will be an active and ongoing process. Looking ahead, we will continue our work on detecting and removing botting, cheating, and harmful behavior from Lost Ark at scale, which includes expanding our anti-cheat tools, improving bot identification methods, and rolling out more ban waves as frequently as is necessary."

Spiller du fortsatt Lost Ark?