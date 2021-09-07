LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Golf Club Wasteland
 See in hd icon
Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Lost in Random

Lost in Random sine Achievements avslørt

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Med tre dager igjen til lanseringen har den fullstendige listen over alle Achievements i Lost in Random blitt avslørt. Det er 40 stykker, hvorav åtte er hemmelige. Det virker også som at du kommer til å låse opp de fleste av dem bare ved å spille eventyret, men det er også et par utfordringer som "The Menace" (skyt 50 potter = 30 Gamerscore) og "Card Collector" (kjøp alle kort som Mannie Dex har å tilby = 30 Gamerscore).


Navn - Beskrivelse - (Gamerscore)

Lost In Random - Complete the Game. - (100)
Checkmate - Win your first board game. - (30)
En Garde! - Go unscathed for 5 minutes in battle. - (30)
Resourceful - Complete a battle without using any weapon cards. - (30)
Card Collector - Buy all the cards Mannie Dex has to offer. - (30)
Dice and Slice - Defeat 3 of the Queen's minions using the same Dice Slice. - (30)
The Menace - Shoot 50 pots. - (30)
Go Fetch! - Open your first dice door. - (15)
Knock Knock - Go home and knock. - (40)
Third Time's a Charm - Try to open the gate to Threedom prematurely. - (30)
All In - Play 8 cards in the same round. - (15)
Bombastic - Defeat 3 of the Queen's minions using one bomb. - (15)
Once Upon a Time - Collect all of the lost storybook pages. - (30)
Ghost Story - Help the lost girl in Threedom. - (15)
Gazoo, Gazaak! - Win a game of Gazoo, Gazaak! - (15)
Bern, Baby, Bern - Help Bernie find his way over Talkie Walkie. - (15)
Closure - Find and defeat the Shadowman once and for all. - (15)
Happy Birthday - Finish the introduction. - (15)
Runaway - Stow away on the boat. - (15)
You're a Dice Wielder, Even - Get your own personal dice. - (15)
Whisked Away - Return to Random. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
One Way Ticket To Sixtopia - Sneak aboard the spider gondola. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Without a Trace - Meet the Witch of the Valley. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Down the Rabbit Hole - Receive your dream card. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Not Over Until the Nanny Sings - Fight the Nanny. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Dockworker - Solve the puzzle in Onecroft. - (30)
Bridger - Solve the tower puzzle in Two-Town. - (30)
Upside Downtowner - Solve the puzzle in the Upside Downtown. - (30)
Sharpshooter - Solve the puzzle in Threedom. - (30)
Catapult Slinger - Solve the puzzle in Fourburg. - (30)
Tinkerer - Solved the puzzle in Fivetropolis. - (30)
Master Puzzler - Solve all of the puzzles. - (95)

Surf over hit om du vil vite hva som gjelder for de hemmelige. Lost in Random lanseres den 10. september til PC, PlayStation 4, Switch og Xbox One.

Lost in Random

Relaterte tekster



Loading next content


Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.