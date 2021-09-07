Lost in Random sine Achievements avslørt

HQ

Med tre dager igjen til lanseringen har den fullstendige listen over alle Achievements i Lost in Random blitt avslørt. Det er 40 stykker, hvorav åtte er hemmelige. Det virker også som at du kommer til å låse opp de fleste av dem bare ved å spille eventyret, men det er også et par utfordringer som "The Menace" (skyt 50 potter = 30 Gamerscore) og "Card Collector" (kjøp alle kort som Mannie Dex har å tilby = 30 Gamerscore).



Navn - Beskrivelse - (Gamerscore)

Lost In Random - Complete the Game. - (100)

Checkmate - Win your first board game. - (30)

En Garde! - Go unscathed for 5 minutes in battle. - (30)

Resourceful - Complete a battle without using any weapon cards. - (30)

Card Collector - Buy all the cards Mannie Dex has to offer. - (30)

Dice and Slice - Defeat 3 of the Queen's minions using the same Dice Slice. - (30)

The Menace - Shoot 50 pots. - (30)

Go Fetch! - Open your first dice door. - (15)

Knock Knock - Go home and knock. - (40)

Third Time's a Charm - Try to open the gate to Threedom prematurely. - (30)

All In - Play 8 cards in the same round. - (15)

Bombastic - Defeat 3 of the Queen's minions using one bomb. - (15)

Once Upon a Time - Collect all of the lost storybook pages. - (30)

Ghost Story - Help the lost girl in Threedom. - (15)

Gazoo, Gazaak! - Win a game of Gazoo, Gazaak! - (15)

Bern, Baby, Bern - Help Bernie find his way over Talkie Walkie. - (15)

Closure - Find and defeat the Shadowman once and for all. - (15)

Happy Birthday - Finish the introduction. - (15)

Runaway - Stow away on the boat. - (15)

You're a Dice Wielder, Even - Get your own personal dice. - (15)

Whisked Away - Return to Random. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

One Way Ticket To Sixtopia - Sneak aboard the spider gondola. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

Without a Trace - Meet the Witch of the Valley. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

Down the Rabbit Hole - Receive your dream card. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

Not Over Until the Nanny Sings - Fight the Nanny. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)

Dockworker - Solve the puzzle in Onecroft. - (30)

Bridger - Solve the tower puzzle in Two-Town. - (30)

Upside Downtowner - Solve the puzzle in the Upside Downtown. - (30)

Sharpshooter - Solve the puzzle in Threedom. - (30)

Catapult Slinger - Solve the puzzle in Fourburg. - (30)

Tinkerer - Solved the puzzle in Fivetropolis. - (30)

Master Puzzler - Solve all of the puzzles. - (95)

Surf over hit om du vil vite hva som gjelder for de hemmelige. Lost in Random lanseres den 10. september til PC, PlayStation 4, Switch og Xbox One.