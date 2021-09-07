Lost in Random sine Achievements avslørt

Med tre dager igjen til lanseringen har den fullstendige listen over alle Achievements i Lost in Random blitt avslørt. Det er 40 stykker, hvorav åtte er hemmelige. Det virker også som at du kommer til å låse opp de fleste av dem bare ved å spille eventyret, men det er også et par utfordringer som "The Menace" (skyt 50 potter = 30 Gamerscore) og "Card Collector" (kjøp alle kort som Mannie Dex har å tilby = 30 Gamerscore).
Navn - Beskrivelse - (Gamerscore)
Lost In Random - Complete the Game. - (100)
Checkmate - Win your first board game. - (30)
En Garde! - Go unscathed for 5 minutes in battle. - (30)
Resourceful - Complete a battle without using any weapon cards. - (30)
Card Collector - Buy all the cards Mannie Dex has to offer. - (30)
Dice and Slice - Defeat 3 of the Queen's minions using the same Dice Slice. - (30)
The Menace - Shoot 50 pots. - (30)
Go Fetch! - Open your first dice door. - (15)
Knock Knock - Go home and knock. - (40)
Third Time's a Charm - Try to open the gate to Threedom prematurely. - (30)
All In - Play 8 cards in the same round. - (15)
Bombastic - Defeat 3 of the Queen's minions using one bomb. - (15)
Once Upon a Time - Collect all of the lost storybook pages. - (30)
Ghost Story - Help the lost girl in Threedom. - (15)
Gazoo, Gazaak! - Win a game of Gazoo, Gazaak! - (15)
Bern, Baby, Bern - Help Bernie find his way over Talkie Walkie. - (15)
Closure - Find and defeat the Shadowman once and for all. - (15)
Happy Birthday - Finish the introduction. - (15)
Runaway - Stow away on the boat. - (15)
You're a Dice Wielder, Even - Get your own personal dice. - (15)
Whisked Away - Return to Random. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
One Way Ticket To Sixtopia - Sneak aboard the spider gondola. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Without a Trace - Meet the Witch of the Valley. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Down the Rabbit Hole - Receive your dream card. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Not Over Until the Nanny Sings - Fight the Nanny. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. - (15)
Dockworker - Solve the puzzle in Onecroft. - (30)
Bridger - Solve the tower puzzle in Two-Town. - (30)
Upside Downtowner - Solve the puzzle in the Upside Downtown. - (30)
Sharpshooter - Solve the puzzle in Threedom. - (30)
Catapult Slinger - Solve the puzzle in Fourburg. - (30)
Tinkerer - Solved the puzzle in Fivetropolis. - (30)
Master Puzzler - Solve all of the puzzles. - (95)
Surf over hit om du vil vite hva som gjelder for de hemmelige. Lost in Random lanseres den 10. september til PC, PlayStation 4, Switch og Xbox One.