MachineGames om Indiana Jones: Vi sørger for at alt vi gjør passer den etablerte historien

MachineGames har hatt stor suksess de siste åtte årene siden lanseringen av Wolfenstein: The New Order, og siden da har de lansert flere populære hits som har fått gode anmeldelser og solide salgstall.

For øyeblikket jobber de på Indiana Jones, og selv om vi ikke fikk noe konkret informasjon om spillet da vi satte oss ned med produsent Jerk Gustafsson, så fikk vi i det minste vite mer om hvor inspirasjonene kommer fra:

"For me that would be Raiders of the Lost Ark, of course. This is where the main characters are established, and then they created the pillars that the rest of the movies basically stand on. I also think it is the best movie, it's a classic adventure movie. We are looking quite a lot at Raiders of the Lost Ark when we develop the game".

Du kan se hele vårt intervju med ham nedenfor.