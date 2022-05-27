Mad Max-regissør: Å se film gå direkte til streaming er smertefullt

HQ

Black Widow, Matrix Resurrections og Mulan er bare noen eksempler på filmer som hovedsakelig grunnet pandemien droppet kino til fordel for en premiere på en streamingtjeneste. Mange regissører blir forståelig nok skuffet over dette, og blant dem er Mad Max-regissør George Miller.

I et intervju med Variety sier Miller at han synes det er "smertefullt" når filmer slippes rett på streamingtjenester:

"It would be very painful to know that your movie will be first seen on streaming. There's a commitment that they can't change. MGM will release it at the end of August in 2,000 cinemas. There's been no deal that MGM has made to stream the movie. At this moment, it will be a theatrical release. Seeing it in that cinema (the Palais), with that sound, that group of people, and knowing every little bit of work that we put into it, will be available to the audiences."

Han slutter seg til Spielberg, Tarantino og Nolan, som alle er imot streaming på premieredagen.