Magic: Legends legges ned i slutten av oktober

Dårlig nytt. Det viser seg at Magic: Legends, et spill som slapp en betaversjon på PC via Epic Games Store og Steam i mars, aldri vil få en fullansering. Utvikler Cryptic Studios og utgiver Perfect World Entertainment annonserte at MMORPG-en legges ned den 31. oktober 2021.

Spillet vil være spillbart frem til da, men butikken i spillet, "Zen Shop", har allerede blitt stengt. De som har brukt penger under den åpne betaen får refundert hele beløpet også.

"Our vision for Magic: Legends missed the mark, but we are proud of what we achieved. Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, we got to bring the expansive Magic: The Gathering Multiverse to a wide audience and explore new angles within the established ARPG genre. We learned several valuable lessons along the way, and we will use them to improve Cryptic's future development efforts.

Most importantly, we'd like to thank all of the players who explored the Multiverse with us and provided feedback during the Alpha and Beta testing phases. We couldn't have gotten this far without you!" sier "Executive Producer" Steve Ricossa.