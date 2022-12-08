Mario Kart 8 Deluxe kommer med etterlengtet funksjon

HQ

HQ

I går var en stor dag for fans av Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, da Wave 3 av Booster Course Pass ble lansert. Denne inkluderer to nye cuper med totalt åtte nye baner. Men det var ikke det eneste nye som ble lagt til, da selve spillet også fikk en patch som oppdaterte det til versjon 2.2.0.

Denne inkluderer flere justeringer, de fleste av dem ting få vil legge merke til (annet enn at lynet ikke lenger lukker hangglideren din når du er i luften). Men det er også en ny funksjon vi tror mange vil sette pris på, og det er muligheten til å tilpasse gjenstander og bestemme hvilke som skal og ikke skal dukke opp. Dermed blir det mulig å spillet et løp med bare blå skall, for eksempel, eller fjerne disse helt dersom du forståelig nok virkelig hater dem.

Se hele oppdateringslisten nedenfor:

Support for DLC

• Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, Wave 3 (two cups and eight courses).

General

• Added "Custom Items" to item Rules.

- This is a feature that lets you decide which items appear.

- This is supported in VS Race, Balloon Battle, Coin Runners, Shine Thief, Renegade Roundup, Playing with friends, Tournaments, and Wireless Play.

- Items that have not been set to appear may still appear according to the connection environment and game situation.

• When getting struck by lightning while gliding through the air, the glider no longer closes.

• The period of invincibility after spinning or crashing now changes, depending on the driver or machine parts.

• When a user cannot download any new ghost data, they can now delete all the ghost data they downloaded until then.

• Deleted "Recommended" in Tournaments.

Fixed Issues

• Fixed an issue where coins would not be added when touching an opponents' Crazy Eight coin.

• Fixed an issue where there was a communication error when using the item Boo.

• Fixed an issue where using the Super Horn would not hit more than one opponent at the same time.

• Fixed an issue where images in SNES Mario Circuit 3 would look distorted.

• Fixed an issue where a player could not acquire multiple items in a row in GBA Snow Land.

• Fixed an issue where points would not be added to a member list, when spectating an online match.

• Fixed an issue where, when selecting a team, the COM characters that actually play in the game were not the same as shown on selection screen.

• Fixed an issue where the warning sound was not playing when a Red Shell or Spiny Shell comes from behind.

• Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.