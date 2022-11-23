Marvel forklarer hvorfor Armor Wars går fra TV-serie til film

HQ

Armor Wars, basert på Iron Man-tegneserien med samme navn, ble opprinnelig annonsert som en serie som skulle få premiere på Disney+. For noen måneder siden kunngjorde imidlertid Marvel at de lager film i stedet.

Nå forteller produsenten av filmen, Nate Moore, mer om hvorfor Marvel heller valgte å satse på film.

"When you're talking about a show that wants to be about seeing all the cool armors and Don Cheadle interacting with all these armors and, sort of, the legacy of Tony Stark? That became kind of cost prohibitive to do as a show," uttaler Moore til Geektyrant. "We realized as a feature, not only can we get into some of the beautiful imagery that is from publishing, and there's certainly an Armor Wars run, but also there's ways then to leverage the ideas of that movie and affect other movies down the line."

I Armor Wars gjentar Don Cheadle sin rolle som War Machine, som opprinnelig debuterte på det store lerretet i Iron Man 2.