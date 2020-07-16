Microsoft bekrefter at Xbox One SADE og Xbox One X avsluttes

Du ser på Annonser

De siste ukene har mange lagt merke til en mangel på Xbox One-konsoller i butikkene, så det er ikke rart mange har spekulert i at Microsoft er i gang med å avslutte produksjonen av konsollen. Det viser seg å stemme.

Microsoft har nemlig sendt ut en pressemelding til alle av oss som ba om en kommentar angående ryktene, og der kan de bekrefte at produksjonen av både Xbox One S All-Digital Edition og Xbox One X har blitt avsluttet for å fokusere på Xbox Series X. Dermed er det bare den vanlige Xbox One S som fortsatt vil produseres en liten stund til før alt fokuset rettes mot de neste konsollene. Her er hele uttalelsen:

"At Xbox, we're making massive investments to forge the future of gaming—a future that puts the player at the center of the Xbox experience. We continue to build great games for Xbox One. We continue to build out Game Pass, now with more than 10 million members across Xbox console and PC. We're previewing Project xCloud in 15 countries so gamers can play games with their friends on any device. And we're working hard on the next-generation of console gaming with Xbox Series X—the fastest, most powerful console we've ever built which includes backward compatibility with thousands of Xbox games and all Xbox One accessories. As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability."

Dermed vil du etter hvert se disse konsollene forsvinne helt fra butikkene, så har du lengtet etter en bør du begynne å lete nå.