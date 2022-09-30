Microsoft har ikke gitt opp Final Fantasy XIV tross tre års stillhet

HQ

Final Fantasy XIV er større enn noen gang på både PlayStation og PC, og antallet aktive spillere øker jevnt og trutt. For lenge, lenge siden avslørte Microsoft at det også skulles slippes på Xbox, men det var tre år siden og mange har antatt at den planen ble fullstendig skrinlagt.

I et intervju med Game Watch ble Xbox-sjef Phil Spencer spurt om Square Enix fortsatt jobber med en Xbox-versjon av det populære onlinerollespillet, og han svarte:

"We certainly announced that (laughs). Naturally, we haven't given up yet. This is a commitment from both Microsoft and Square Enix to gamers and we will continue to coordinate our efforts."

Det ser ut til å være problemer med Microsofts regler som forårsaker det, og i et intervju med WCCFTech forklarer regissør Naoki Yoshida følgende:

"To play an MMORPG [on Xbox], there are 2 regulations for Microsoft which stand in the way of making crossplay feasible. Unless these regulations are rejected, there is no meaning. One of the regulations is that players with different platforms cannot chat with each other in-game. Then how do you play an MMO? The other regulation is you cannot make a community with players on a different platform. You can't form a guild, you can't enter into a link shell, [and] no free company. So I would like to have Microsoft change their regulations."

Siden Microsoft har vært en forkjemper for åpenhet de siste årene, høres det absolutt ut som det er på høy tid å endre dette rigide systemet, eller hva sier du?