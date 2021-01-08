Microsoft lover at flere Final Fantasy-spill kommer til Xbox Game Pass

Du ser på Annonser

I november i 2019 fortalte Microsoft at ti Final Fantasy-spill skulle legges til Xbox Game Pass innen 2021. Hittil er fem tilgjengelige, men Microsoft lover at selv om de ikke ble lagt til innen 2021 som planlagt, så er de fortsatt på vei. Så de som savner Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, og Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII kan ta det helt med ro. Til Trueachievements forteller de nemlig, dog uten å fastslå noen datoer, at de kommer:

"As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass. We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future."