Microsoft og OPI lanserer Xbox-inspirert neglelakk
HQ
Microsoft har inngått et samarbeid med neglelakkprodusenten OPI for å lansere en Xbox-inspirert neglelakk-kolleksjon i løpet av våren 2022. Kolleksjonen byr på 12 unike varianter, som alle har et unikt tema basert på Xbox Game Pass-titler og Xbox i seg selv.
På Xbox Wire har de listet alle variantene, og lista har vi inkludert nedenfor:
"Quest for Quartz: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.
Pixel Dust: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.
Racing for Pinks*: A crème rose that will rev your engine.
Suzi is My Avatar*: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.
Trading Paint*: A crème apricot you'll race to the finish for.
Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.
The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.
Sage Simulation: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.
You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.
Can't CTRL Me*: A shimmery robin's egg blue that cannot be CTRL'd.
Achievement Unlocked*: Unlock a world of color that's lilac optimized.
N00berry*: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple."