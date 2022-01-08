Cookie

nyheter

Microsoft og OPI lanserer Xbox-inspirert neglelakk

HQ

Microsoft har inngått et samarbeid med neglelakkprodusenten OPI for å lansere en Xbox-inspirert neglelakk-kolleksjon i løpet av våren 2022. Kolleksjonen byr på 12 unike varianter, som alle har et unikt tema basert på Xbox Game Pass-titler og Xbox i seg selv.

Xbox Wire har de listet alle variantene, og lista har vi inkludert nedenfor:


  • "Quest for Quartz: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.

  • Pixel Dust: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

  • Racing for Pinks*: A crème rose that will rev your engine.

  • Suzi is My Avatar*: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.

  • Trading Paint*: A crème apricot you'll race to the finish for.

  • Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

  • The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

  • Sage Simulation: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.

  • You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.

  • Can't CTRL Me*: A shimmery robin's egg blue that cannot be CTRL'd.

  • Achievement Unlocked*: Unlock a world of color that's lilac optimized.

  • N00berry*: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple."

