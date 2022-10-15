Møt Fran fra New Tales from the Borderlands

HQ

New Tales from the Borderlands lanseres på fredag, og Gearbox Software har en serie videoer som introduserer oss til de forskjellige karakterene fra eventyret. Som for eksempel Fran. Hun drever en froyo-butikk som har... problemer.

Les den offisielle beskrivelsen av denne damen nedenfor og ikke glem å sjekke ut videoen:

"Fran brings all the action from her gadget packed hover chair. Frag's frogurt shop was hit by a Maliwan laser, and now is out for vengeance on the people that destroyed her shop. She'll stop at nothing to protect her friends along the way and hopefully receive the much owed insurance payout, or the insurance company is going to have to deal with her directly."