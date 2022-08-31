Moza Racing annonserer nytt budsjettratt for simracing

HQ

Kinesiske Moza Racing har på veldig kort tid gjort seg bemerket med sine rimelige alternativer til direct drive-rattbaser fra Simucube og Fanatec og nå annonserer de at de er i ferd med å rulle ut en budsjettbase (direct drive) med 5,5 nm i dreiemoment (samme som Fanatec CSL DD uten Boost Kit som gir den 8 nm). I samme slengen har de også vist det nye formel-rattet FSR, som er luksuriøst laget utelukkende av ekte karbonfiber og huser en 4,3" 720-skjerm og måler 28 centimeter.

Her er et utklipp fra den offisielle pressemeldingen fra Moza:

"Sim racing hardware producer MOZA Racing is excited to announce a new entry-level direct drive wheel bundle to build on its ever-increasing lineup of products, as well as a new FSR Formula Wheel. The new products aim to satisfy both newcomers to direct drive wheels as well as veterans who are looking for a top-of-the-line wheel. The R5 Wheelbase is MOZA's newest entry-level direct drive wheelbase, with 5.5Nm of torque. It sports a similar, sleek black design to the R9, but with a smaller compact form. The R5 bundle comes with a new wheel from MOZA, the ES. The ES wheel is a leather-rim wheel, sporting MOZA's signature Flow lights, quick release system and configurable buttons through MOZA's software suite, MOZA Pit House.

The bundle also includes a new set of pedals, the SR-P Lite Pedals. These are an all-steel, lightweight revision of MOZA's SR-P pedals. The pedals still feature flexibility and adjustability, minus the SR-P load cell brake system. The R5 bundle represents MOZA's attempt to capture consumers who are curious to experience direct drive simulators but are conscious of their budget. The R5 will retail for $599 USD, including the wheelbase, desk clamp, wheel, and pedals, representing the best direct drive package at this price point. The FSR Formula Wheel is MOZA's newest premium wheel. It expands on the success of the GS GT Wheel, with a full carbon fiber frame and 4.3" HD screen featuring 15 different UI interfaces. It is 280mm in width, and sports perforated leather for the grips. The FSR features an optional USB connection for increased compatibility. It also includes additional buttons on the wheel to ensure drivers can make any adjustment needed on the fly. The new FSR Formula Wheel will retail for $649 USD and is compatible with all MOZA wheelbases. MOZA is excited to announce these new products and will continue to develop its range of sim racing products. For more information, follow MOZA's social media platforms or visit the website (http://www.mozaracing.com)."