Mundfish ønsker å utvide Atomic Heart med masser av DLC

Atomic Heart kommer endelig neste måned, etter mange, mange år under aktiv utvikling hos Mundfish. Men lanseringen er bare begynnelsen, for det er allerede avslørt fire DLC-er som vil bli utgitt i etterkant, og nå vet vi litt mer om hva planen er for disse.

I et intervju med WCCFTech forteller Mundfish at de ønsker å utvide med flere oppdrag, fiender og områder. De bekrefter imidlertid at de ikke har planer om multiplayer:

"The entire Atomic Heart experience will be single-player, focusing on the story and player experience. No multiplayer add-ons are planned at this time. The DLCs are intended to greatly expand the player experience with new territories, quests, puzzles, enemies, as well as character and world stories. We plan to significantly expand both the open-world territories, as well as new complexes and labs - where the player will learn more about the Atomic Heart world and will need to complete new challenges."

Ser du frem til dette?