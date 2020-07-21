NHL 21 kommer ikke før i oktober

August og september er vanligvis de store månedene for EA Sports, og da slippes først Madden NFL, deretter FIFA så NHL. Men i år blir det annerledes og EA förklarer nå på sin hjemmeside at NHL 21 kommer til å drøyes til oktober:

"NHL 21 will launch a little later this year, shifting from our usual September window to October. This year has been full of extraordinary circumstances and we've had to make major adjustments in developing the game from home. This transition has been very successful and we're happy to say that the game is on track and feature-complete against our original vision, we just need a few extra weeks to do the polish, fine tuning and bug fixing."

Dessverre får vi heller ingen utgaver til de nye konsollene, og fokus er fortsatt på PlayStation 4 og Xbox One. Du kommer dog til å kunne spille det på både PlayStation 5 og Xbox Series X via bakoverkompatibilitet:

"For NHL 21, we made the decision to focus on adding innovation and new features rather than the resource-heavy task of porting the game to new console technology. You'll still be able to play NHL 21 on the next-gen consoles through forward compatibility but we are fully focused on launching NHL 21 on the Xbox One and PS4 and look forward to the opportunities the next-gen systems will bring in the future."