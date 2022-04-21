Nicolas Cage: "Tim Burton valgte ikke meg som Superman, jeg valgte ham"

HQ

Det merkelige bildet av Nicolas Cage i Superman-drakt har sirkulert på nettet lenge og for de som har sett dokumentaren The Death "Superman Lives": What Happened? vet sikkert allerede hva som skjedde med Tim Burtons Superman-prosjekt fra 1998 (som aldri ble en realitet). I et intervju med Rolling Stone ønsket dog Nicolas Cage å presisere at det ikke var Tim Burton som valgte ham til rollen, det var snarere motsatt. Dette var hva den The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent-aktuelle stjernen hadde å si om saken:

"What I want to go on record with is: Tim Burton did not cast me. I cast Tim Burton. They wanted Renny Harlin, and he's a nice guy and perfectly capable. But for me, the vision I had for Kal-El was more of a Tim Burton-style presentation universe."

"I was a big fan of 'Mars Attacks!.' The studio was worried about 'Mars Attacks!' But they hired Tim per my request, and then they shut the whole thing down. That's always been both a positive and a negative to me. It's a positive in that it left the character, and what Tim and I might have gotten up to, in the realm of imagination — which is always more powerful than that is concrete. And a negative in that I think it would have been special. Is there a chance [to do this movie one day]? Who knows."

Produksjonen ble lagt ned da Mars Attacks! floppet og det er nok ikke sannsynlig at prosjektet noen gang gjenopplives med Burton som regissør, men man kan alltids håpe. Ville du sett denne Superman-filmen om den noen gang ble en realitet?