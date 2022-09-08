Nintendo avslører ny Pokémon Scarlet/Violet-inspirert Switch OLED

HQ

I anledning lanseringen av Pokémon Scarlet/Violet 18. november har Nintendo og Game Freak avduket en ny Switch OLED-konsoll inspirert av de to spillene.

Denne nye varianten vil, akkurat som Splatoon 3-varianten, bli tilgjengelig før selve spillet, nærmere bestemt 4. november, og vil koste omtrent $359,99, altså det samme som en vanlig Switch OLED. Se den i videoen nedenfor.

"The Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon are featured on the glossy front side of the white system's dock, and a design inspired by the series' iconic Poké Ball is featured on the back. The back of the system itself is adorned with special illustrations of the three Pokémon you can choose as your first partners in the game - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly - along with illustrations of symbols players may recognize as they journey through the games. The Joy-Con controllers, which match the main colors of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, feature the school emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that appear in the respective games."