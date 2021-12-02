Ny bok gir fullstendig oversikt over PS Vitas historie

HQ

Ideen bak PS Vita-enheten er ganske interessant, men ikke like interessant som markedets reaksjon på lanseringen og de korte årene den fikk aktiv støtte. Hvis du også elsker PS Vita og vil vite mer om dens historie, har vi nå en Kickstarter-kampanje å tipse om.

Prosjektet har allerede samlet inn over $200 000, tross at bare $50 000 var målet, og det skal nå resultere i en 400-siders bok om PS Vita. Forfatteren Sandeep Rai forklarer sitt konsept:

"This is a 400 page, hardback book that covers the entire history of the PS Vita. The Vita struggled to make an impact on the gaming market but it found its audience of loyal fans (including myself) that continued to support it long after Sony stopped releasing games for the system. In this book, I take a look back at the events that shaped the fortunes of the device, from its well received announcement, to its rocky launch and its eventual discontinuation. The book also includes interviews with developers of some of the major first party titles and detailed retrospectives on some of the biggest games on the system."