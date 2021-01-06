Nye detaljer om historien i Atomic Heart

Du ser på Annonser

Et av de mest spennende kommende spillene vi ser frem mot er Atomic Heart, som ser ut til å dra mye inspirasjon fra Bioshock-serien, men med et sovjetisk kaldkrigspreg over seg. Det byr på ekle monstre, dystre forlatte fasiliteter og masse, masse mer.

Nylig fikk spillet oppdatert sin Steam-side, og her har vi fått en mer detaljert synopsis. Den har vi limt inn nedenfor, og dessuten har vi også inkludert en video fra en miniboss-kamp mot fienden "Plyush".

"Atomic Heart is an action RPG game. The story is about all the things that could have happened in the reality of the USSR but didn't. Technical revolution has already occurred, robots, the Internet, holograms have already been invented, but all these innovations are immersed in the atmosphere of communism, imperialism and confrontation with the West. The protagonist of the game, a Soviet Special Duty KGB officer, ends up at one of the Complexes of the Facility 3826 during a massive robot control system malfunction. The game world consists of huge open-world regions full of lush Soviet nature and less spacious territories of the Facility complexes with its secret underground and above-ground labs, bunkers and robotic logistics systems. Most of the enemies are a variety of machines produced at the Facility. Each robot was originally made to serve the needs of the Soviet industry or to help Soviet citizens in a daily life. The robots are implemented with a combat program that should be activated in case of a war."