Nye Fable kombinerer gamle og nye ideer

Under den store Xbox Games Showcase ble det nye Fable endelig avslørt, men det skjedde via en kort teasertrailer, som kanskje var litt skuffende for noen, da spillet har vært under utvikling i lang tid hos Playground Games.

Men det later i det minste til at de har styr på sin visjon, og spillet kommer både til å være nostalgisk, og også bestå av en rekke nye ideer. I et intervju med The Guardian sier Xbox Studios-sjefen Matt Booty følgende:

"With any kind of franchise like that, where you've had existing versions, there's always that balance between what you're going to bring forward, what still stands up, and what you want to add that's new. It's like the challenge of making a new Star Wars movie - there's stuff that everyone wants you to bring along, but then you've got a responsibility to take that to new places and I trust Playground has a good vision for that. I just look at what Playground has done with the Horizon series - that attention to detail, the ability to represent these naturalistic landscapes. They also have a real passion for the IP and a unique point of view on what's core to Fable. Everything I've seen as the game progresses tells me this is going to be a very high-quality release."

Du kan se traileren øverst.