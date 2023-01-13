Nytt King Kong-spill på vei

HQ

King Kongs største bidrag til spillverdenen er selvfølgelig at han var en av inspirasjonene til Donkey Kong en gang i tiden. Men det har også blitt gitt ut flere King kong-titler, og den mest kjente er sannsynligvis Peter Jackson's King Kong fra 2005. I tillegg hadde primaten nylig en gjesteopptreden i Call of Duty: Warzone i fjor.

Men nå er det snart på tide igjen. Licensing Magazine rapporterer at DeVito Artworks og GameMill Entertainment (Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl) har gått sammen for å lage en King Kong-tittel som skal komme til flere formater. Joe DeVito fra utvikleren DeVito Artworks kommenterer:

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with GameMill Entertainment's talented team that will provide both King Kong fans and gamers the chance to experience King Kong's primordial world in a gamified way. We continue to expand our King Kong licensing program in various categories including VR arcade games, collectibles, comic books and board games."

Med tanke på partene som er involvert, tipper vi en mer letthjertet tittel i stedet for et voldelig og tragisk eventyr, men vi kommer selvfølgelig tilbake når vi vet mer.