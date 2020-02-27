Ori and the Will of the Wisps er tre ganger større enn originalen

Et av de mest ventede spillene i år er uten tvil Ori and the Will of the Wisps, som endelig kommer til Xbox One og PC den 11. mars. Spillet har blitt forsinket flere ganger, men nylig ble utvalgt presse endelig invitert til å spille den endelige versjonen, og her avslørte en Microsoft-ansatt litt mer om hvor stort spillet faktisk er.

I et intervju med Daily Star fortalte Daniel Smith, som er Senior Producer hos Xbox Game Studios, at de har økt spillets størrelse og ambisjonsnivå.

Han nevnte spesifikt at Ori and the Will of the Wisps er tre ganger større enn forgjengeren, og det mener han både i forhold til "size, scope and scale".

"A lot of people completed Blind Forest in roughly eight hours, and thought that it was a positive experience. But our community told us that there wasn't a lot of draw to come back in once they'd completed the title. They just wanted more. So we took that to heart - this game is three times the size, and scope, and scale of Blind Forest."