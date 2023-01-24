Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter

Oscar-nominasjonene for 2023 er klare

Everything Everywhere All at Once kan vinne hele 11 priser, men Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans og fler hevder seg også.

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Discorden vår gjør det fullstendig klart at det ikke bare er Ingar og jeg som liker filmer her, så da er det greit å merke seg det som sikkert blir dagens største nyhet fra den industrien.

The Academy har nemlig offentliggjort hvilke filmer som er nominert til å vinne en Oscar når Jimmy Kimmel starter showet klokken 2 natt til den 13. mars, og jeg vil ærlig talt si at de har vært litt flinke med variasjonen denne gangen selv om Everything Everywhere All at Once er nominert i hele 11 kategorier. Hvilke av disse synes du fortjener å vinne, og hvilke filmer burde vært nominert?

Best Picture


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Tár

  • Elvis

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Best Director


  • Daniel Kwan og Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

  • Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Todd Field for Tár

  • Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Leading Role


  • Brendan Fraser i The Whale

  • Colin Farrell i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Austin Butler i Elvis

  • Paul Mescal i Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy i Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role


  • Cate Blanchett i Tár

  • Michelle Yeoh i Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Ana de Armas i Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough i To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams i The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Ke Huy Quan i Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Brendan Gleeson i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry i Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch i The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role


  • Angela Bassett i Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Kerry Condon i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis i Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Hong Chau i The Whale

  • Stephanie Hsu i Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay


  • Women Talking

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Living

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design


  • Babylon

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Empire of Light

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

  • Elvis

  • Tár

Best Film Editing


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Elvis

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Tár

Best Makeup and Hairstyling


  • The Whale

  • Elvis

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Costume Design


  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • Babylon

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

Best Visual Effects


  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score


  • Babylon

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song


  • "Naatu Naatu" i RRR

  • "Lift Me Up" i Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • "Hold My Hand" i Top Gun: Maverick

  • "Ciao Papa" i Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • "Applause" i Tell It Like a Woman

  • "This Is a Life" i Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Feature Film


  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • Turning Red

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • The Sea Beast

Best Documentary Feature


  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • All That Breathes

  • Fire of Love

  • Navalny

  • A House Made of Splinters

Best International Feature Film


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • The Quiet Girl

  • EO

Best Animated Short Film


  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • My Year of Dicks

  • Ice Merchants

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Subject


  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • 38 at the Garden

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • Haulout

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger At the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film


  • Le Pupille

  • An Irish Goodbye

  • The Red Suitcase

  • Ivalu

  • Night Ride (Heia Norge!)

Oscar-nominasjonene for 2023 er klare


Loading next content