Outcasters kommer til å dø med Stadia

Etter kunngjøringen om at Google Stadia legges ned i januar 2023, har vi sett ulike utviklere og utgivere utforske måter å overføre titlene og spillerdataene sine fra plattformen til andre formater. Imidlertid får ikke alle spill denne behandlingen, og utvikleren Splash Damage kunngjør nå at Outcasters vil gå ned med skipet.

Det Stadia-eksklusive spillet vil ikke bli portert til andre plattformer, som utvikleren selv har uttalt:

"Dear Stadians,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we do not have plans to bring Outcasters to other platforms at this time.

Outcasters was designed and built exclusively for Stadia, with many of its systems heavily reliant on the platform, significantly increasing the complexity of the work required."

"We still firmly believe that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we are encouraged to see that other platforms still champion this cause."