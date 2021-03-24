Outriders har en meget overkommelig Trophy/Achievements-liste

Du ser på Annonser

Nå er det mindre enn åtte dager til Outriders endelig lanseres, så undertegnede har allerede slettet demoen fra SSDen for lenge siden slik at jeg ikke går så fort lei i selve spillet. Vi vet fortsatt ikke offisielt hvordan Trophies og Achievements vil spore hva vi har gjort i betaen, men det virker helt klart som om flere av oss vil få noen så snart spillet starter opp.

Exophase har nemlig offentliggjort Outriders sin Trophyliste, og det er et par punkter på den mange av oss allerede har fullført. Det er selvsagt en sjanse for at vi må gjøre disse tingene på nytt, men forhåpentligvis følger statistikken fra demoen med videre. Uansett, her er hele den tilsynelatende overkommelige Trophy-listen:

The Vanguard of Humanity - Platinum

Obtain all Trophies.

Awoken to a Nightmare - Bronse

Awake to the new, dark era of Enoch's history.

In Rode A Hero - Bronse

Kill Gauss at the Solar Tower.

Wavelengths and Wishes - Bronse

Uncover the direction of the signal's source.

One Way Ride - Sølv

Prepare your truck to enter the Forest.

Malpractice - Bronse

Put an end to Scurlock.

Breaking the Seal - Bronse

Open the Gate leading out of the Forest.

Fatherhood Ain't Easy, Boss - Bronse

Defeat Yagak in Utargak.

Descent to Fury - Bronse

Unravel the Ferals' origins.

One Last Chance - Gull

Bring down the Drop Pods.

Patron of the Past - Bronse

Complete the Historian questline.

Hand of Death - Bronse

Complete the Wanted questline.

Big Game Hunter - Bronse

Complete the Hunter questline.

The Burdens We Bear - Bronse

Complete "The Outrider's Legacy".

Urgent Task - Bronse

Complete a side quest.

Multitasking - Sølv

Complete 25 side quests.

Squaretasking - Gull

Complete all side quests.

Overtime at the Morgue - Bronse

Kill 3500 enemies.

Gravedigger's BFF - Gull

Kill 7500 enemies.

Snap of the Fingers - Bronse

Deal a total of 1,000,000 damage.

Misfortune Loves Company - Bronse

Kill 10 enemies with no more than 2 seconds between each kill.

Coup de Grâce - Bronse

Kill an enemy afflicted with at least 4 different status effects.

Clash of the Altered - Bronse

Kill 5 Elites using skills only.

Hitting the Jackpot - Bronse

Kill 1000 enemies in Expeditions.

Ace in the Hole - Bronse

Use a skill enhanced by 4 different mods.

Fistbump - Bronse

Kill a total of 50 enemies with any Melee skill.

Fortune Favors the Bold - Bronse

Reach character level 10.

Leave Humanity Behind - Sølv

Reach character level 30.

A Gathering Storm - Bronse

Unlock a class tree node.

Surpassing the Tempest - Bronse

Master a branch of the class tree for any class.

Hard Bargainer - Bronse

Sell 300 items.

One Man's Junk... - Bronse

Dismantle 300 items.

True Potential - Bronse

Use crafting to improve the rarity of 15 items.

Extreme Engineering - Bronse

Use crafting to replace 10 item mods.

Inventor's Almanac - Sølv

Unlock 125 unique weapon and armor mods for crafting.

Spoils of War - Bronse

Equip a legendary item.

Legacy of Enoch - Sølv

Equip a character with epic or legendary items only.

Prospector - Bronse

Mine ore from a deposit 30 times.

Knowledge is Power - Bronse

Fill in 150 journal pages.

One for the Books - Sølv

Fill in 300 journal pages.

Classy - Bronse

Complete the highest tier of 4 class-related Accolades for any class.

Outrider, First Class - Sølv

Complete all class-related Accolades for any class.

Been There, Done That... - Bronse

Reach Accolade level 10.

Been Everywhere, Done It All - Gull

Reach Accolade level 20.