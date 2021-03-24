Outriders har en meget overkommelig Trophy/Achievements-liste

Nå er det mindre enn åtte dager til Outriders endelig lanseres, så undertegnede har allerede slettet demoen fra SSDen for lenge siden slik at jeg ikke går så fort lei i selve spillet. Vi vet fortsatt ikke offisielt hvordan Trophies og Achievements vil spore hva vi har gjort i betaen, men det virker helt klart som om flere av oss vil få noen så snart spillet starter opp.
Exophase har nemlig offentliggjort Outriders sin Trophyliste, og det er et par punkter på den mange av oss allerede har fullført. Det er selvsagt en sjanse for at vi må gjøre disse tingene på nytt, men forhåpentligvis følger statistikken fra demoen med videre. Uansett, her er hele den tilsynelatende overkommelige Trophy-listen:
The Vanguard of Humanity - Platinum
Obtain all Trophies.
Awoken to a Nightmare - Bronse
Awake to the new, dark era of Enoch's history.
In Rode A Hero - Bronse
Kill Gauss at the Solar Tower.
Wavelengths and Wishes - Bronse
Uncover the direction of the signal's source.
One Way Ride - Sølv
Prepare your truck to enter the Forest.
Malpractice - Bronse
Put an end to Scurlock.
Breaking the Seal - Bronse
Open the Gate leading out of the Forest.
Fatherhood Ain't Easy, Boss - Bronse
Defeat Yagak in Utargak.
Descent to Fury - Bronse
Unravel the Ferals' origins.
One Last Chance - Gull
Bring down the Drop Pods.
Patron of the Past - Bronse
Complete the Historian questline.
Hand of Death - Bronse
Complete the Wanted questline.
Big Game Hunter - Bronse
Complete the Hunter questline.
The Burdens We Bear - Bronse
Complete "The Outrider's Legacy".
Urgent Task - Bronse
Complete a side quest.
Multitasking - Sølv
Complete 25 side quests.
Squaretasking - Gull
Complete all side quests.
Overtime at the Morgue - Bronse
Kill 3500 enemies.
Gravedigger's BFF - Gull
Kill 7500 enemies.
Snap of the Fingers - Bronse
Deal a total of 1,000,000 damage.
Misfortune Loves Company - Bronse
Kill 10 enemies with no more than 2 seconds between each kill.
Coup de Grâce - Bronse
Kill an enemy afflicted with at least 4 different status effects.
Clash of the Altered - Bronse
Kill 5 Elites using skills only.
Hitting the Jackpot - Bronse
Kill 1000 enemies in Expeditions.
Ace in the Hole - Bronse
Use a skill enhanced by 4 different mods.
Fistbump - Bronse
Kill a total of 50 enemies with any Melee skill.
Fortune Favors the Bold - Bronse
Reach character level 10.
Leave Humanity Behind - Sølv
Reach character level 30.
A Gathering Storm - Bronse
Unlock a class tree node.
Surpassing the Tempest - Bronse
Master a branch of the class tree for any class.
Hard Bargainer - Bronse
Sell 300 items.
One Man's Junk... - Bronse
Dismantle 300 items.
True Potential - Bronse
Use crafting to improve the rarity of 15 items.
Extreme Engineering - Bronse
Use crafting to replace 10 item mods.
Inventor's Almanac - Sølv
Unlock 125 unique weapon and armor mods for crafting.
Spoils of War - Bronse
Equip a legendary item.
Legacy of Enoch - Sølv
Equip a character with epic or legendary items only.
Prospector - Bronse
Mine ore from a deposit 30 times.
Knowledge is Power - Bronse
Fill in 150 journal pages.
One for the Books - Sølv
Fill in 300 journal pages.
Classy - Bronse
Complete the highest tier of 4 class-related Accolades for any class.
Outrider, First Class - Sølv
Complete all class-related Accolades for any class.
Been There, Done That... - Bronse
Reach Accolade level 10.
Been Everywhere, Done It All - Gull
Reach Accolade level 20.
