Outriders-demoen har blitt lastet ned over to millioner ganger

Hvorvidt Outriders blir en suksess er fortsatt vanskelig å si, men demoen har i hvert fall blitt meget godt mottatt. Mange medier, YouTube-brukere og fans på ResetEra har uttyrkt takknemmelighet overfor studioet People Can Fly for å utgi en demo som virkelig gir et godt inntrykk av det ferdige produktet, og den har også blitt lastet ned veldig mange ganger.

Faktisk har studioet kunnet avsløre via Twitter at demoen har blitt lastet nede over to millioner ganger, som virkelig lover godt for den endelige lanseringen den 1. april.

De forklarer også hvordan de har tatt feedback fra demoen, og implementert forbedringer i det endelige spillet:

Resolutions that apply to ALL PLATFORMS:

• Added a Motion Blur Toggle [ALL PLATFORMS]

• Made minor tweaks to frame rate output for certain items in cutscenes, however, we are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future [ALL PLATFORMS]

• Made improvements to cut down on the time it takes to Matchmake [ALL PLATFORMS]

• Made other minor improvements and fixes

Additional resolutions that apply only to PC:

• Fixed a crash that repeatedly occurred when opening the menu or inventory [PC]

• Fixed a bug that deletes player gear if their connection drops out during a transition [PC]

• Improved subtitle display and synchronization during the "Bad Day" quest [PC]

Additional resolutions that apply only to Xbox Platforms:

• Fixed menu prompts not displaying correctly in supported non-English languages [XBOX]