PC-markedet opplevde sitt største fall på ni år forrige kvartal

HQ

Salget av PCer falt med 12,6% i andre kvartal av 2022 sammenliknet med samme periode året før. Det er det kraftigste fallet på ni år.

Det fallende salget har ifølge analyseselskapet Gartner flere årsaker:

"The decline we saw in the first quarter of 2022 has accelerated in the second quarter, driven by the ongoing geopolitical instability caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflationary pressure on spending and a steep downturn in demand for Chromebooks."

Under "normale" omstendigheter ville prisen på produkter vanligvis ha falt når etterspørselen synker, men det er ikke tilfellet i den nye markedssituasjonen, forklarer analyseselskapet:

"To maintain profits as inflation increases costs, the PC industry is having to raise average selling prices (ASPs) despite weakening demand. The reduction in the mix of PCs from Chromebooks, which tend to have low price points, and shift to premium products also helped increase the average ASP. However, an increase in inventory, especially in the consumer channel, could cause an ASP decline as vendors will try to lower inventory."