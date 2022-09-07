Pentiment-utviklerne forteller om eventyrets unike grafikkstil

HQ

Gamescom forsvinner sakte inn i bakspeilet, men heldigvis ligger alle opplevelsene, prosjekene og de nye titlene som ble vist frem fortsatt foran oss. Noen av dem ser veldig spesielle og annerledes ut sammenliknet med alt vi har sett før, og et godt eksempel på dette er Pentiment. Det er utviklet av Obsidian og bærer et visst preg av Umberto Ecos film The Name of the Rose. På showet i Köln var vi så heldige å intervjue Pentimens regissør Josh Sawyer og art director Hannah Kennedy, og du kan se hva de hadde å si i videoen lenger ned.

En av tingene som umiddelbart fanger oppmerksomheten din når du ser Pentiment (og også når du spiller det selvfølgelig) er dets distinkte kunstneriske stil, inspirert av middelalderkunst og graveringer. Og om denne periodiske inspirasjonen og hvordan den påvirker handlingen, sa Josh Sawyer følgende:

"[Pentiment] is set in the early 16th century, in Bavaria, which at that time was not part of Germany but part of the Holy Roman Empire. At the beginning of the 16th century in Germany and throughout the Roman Empire there was a time of a lot of turmoil because the [Luther] Reformation was taking place and the German peasants' war, there were a lot of new social and religious ideas, so yes, this is the context we wanted our story to take."

Hannah Kennedy snakket også mer om hvordan periodens kunst, kultur, kronikker, graveringer og til og med musikk og muntlig tradisjon ble forvandlet til spillets stil. Og det er noe som gir både fordeler og begrensninger, mener hun:

"One of the main challenges was this time period kind of in-between the art style that was primarily eliminated manuscripts people were doing all these paintings and making books by hand and then painting all the illustrations within them, and then transitioning to woodcut printing and what illustration looked like at the time. We wanted to represent that in the game and have both... shown and both kind of these transition feeling to mirror that time period, so that was one challenge.

We noticed at that point we were having difficulty with that... all of the illustrations of people, even within scenes from the sources of art that we were referencing, they're all in three quarter view, they never have just a back, you know, or even just a front. So we structured our scenes around that limitations so that it felt good when we saw the arts and it felts, you know, cohesive to the style of illustrations that we were copying, but then we just shape the structure around that to support it."

Det er faktisk ikke så lenge til premieren på Pentiment, og da får vi se hvor godt middelalderen er skildret. Spillet lanseres på PC og Xbox 15. november, og slippes også rett på Game Pass.