Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Gran Turismo 7The BatmanElden RingThe Matrix Resurrections floppDying Light 2 The Witch QueenPokemon Legends ArceusPlayStation Discord
Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Outriders

People Can Fly bekrefter at Outriders ennå ikke er profitabelt

Forhåpentligvis endres dette med den kommende kjempeutvidelsen som slippes snart...

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

People Can Fly slapp Outriders for drøyt ett år siden, men tross en sterk lansering, relativt gode anmeldelser og mange spillere, er det ennå ikke profitabelt - og utvikleren vet heller ikke om det noensinne blir det.

Studioet har nå sluppet en finansrapport der det fremgår at de ennå ikke har fått noen royalties ettersom utgiveren Square Enix ikke har fått tilbake pengene de har investert i tittelen og utviklingen av den:

"Since the game was completed and placed on the market (which happened on April 1st 2021), the Company has been entitled to royalties payable if specific proceeds (as defined in the agreement) from its sales ensure that the publisher recovers a predetermined level of costs incurred in connection with the development, promotion and distribution of the game- The level of royalties depends on the amount of specific proceeds from the game's sales.

The Group received no royalties from the publisher for the period to December 31st 2021, which means that as at the reporting date net proceeds from the sale of Outriders were insufficient to recover the costs and expenses incurred by the publisher to develop, distribute and promote the title. This was confirmed by the royalty statement for the fourth quarter of 2021, received by the Group from the publisher."

De oppgir også at det ikke finnes noen garanti for at dett skjer overhodet:

"There can be no assurance that net proceeds from the sale of Outriders in future periods will be sufficient for the publisher to recover the costs incurred and to pay royalties to the Group."

Square Enix avslørte kort etter lanseringen at de hadde nådd 3,5 millioner spillere, og har fått real drahjelp av Xbox Game Pass ettersom det har vært tilgjengelig på tjenesten fra dag én.

Outriders

Relaterte tekster

1
OutridersScore

Outriders
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Til tross for at det føles tjue år gammelt til tider leverer Square Enix sitt nyeste storspill ekstremt underholdende gameplay som er vanskelig å legge fra seg.

1
Outriders sin gavepakke er klar

Outriders sin gavepakke er klar
NYHET. Skrevet av Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Square Enix og People Can Fly har opplevd såpass stor suksess med Outriders at de allerede har sagt at spillet er starten på en ny franchise for dem. Dette til tross for...



Loading next content