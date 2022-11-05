Phil Spencer: Cult of the Lamb bør vurderes som årets spill

HQ

Vi i Gamereactor og utallige andre mennesker liker veldig godt Massive Monsters Cult of the Lamb, som ble utgitt i august på PC, PlayStation, Switch og Xbox. En person som virkelig elsker spillet er Xbox-sjef Phil Spencer. Faktisk liker han det så godt at han mener det bør vurderes til prisen for Årets spill.

Her er hva han hadde å si om det under et intervju med podcasten Same Brain:

"Satanic Animal Crossing, is what I call it. Literally, I believe Cult of the Lamb should be in the Game of the Year award discussion, that's my point of view. [It's] fantastic.

You have a cult, you have a world — it's not an island, but you've got your little cult area that you build out, [and] then you go on these column dungeon runs to level up, gain resources... It is tongue-in-cheek hilarious, it's got this really cute art style and then you realize you're sacrificing your guys..."

Har du spilt Cult of the Lamb ennå, og er du enig med Phil Spencer?

Takk, Pure Xbox