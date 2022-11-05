Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Cult of the Lamb

Phil Spencer: Cult of the Lamb bør vurderes som årets spill

Xbox-sjefen omtaler det som "Satanic Animal Crossing", en passende tittel på historien om offerlammet som driver en kult.

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Vi i Gamereactor og utallige andre mennesker liker veldig godt Massive Monsters Cult of the Lamb, som ble utgitt i august på PC, PlayStation, Switch og Xbox. En person som virkelig elsker spillet er Xbox-sjef Phil Spencer. Faktisk liker han det så godt at han mener det bør vurderes til prisen for Årets spill.

Her er hva han hadde å si om det under et intervju med podcasten Same Brain:

"Satanic Animal Crossing, is what I call it. Literally, I believe Cult of the Lamb should be in the Game of the Year award discussion, that's my point of view. [It's] fantastic.

You have a cult, you have a world — it's not an island, but you've got your little cult area that you build out, [and] then you go on these column dungeon runs to level up, gain resources... It is tongue-in-cheek hilarious, it's got this really cute art style and then you realize you're sacrificing your guys..."

Har du spilt Cult of the Lamb ennå, og er du enig med Phil Spencer?

HQ
Cult of the Lamb

Takk, Pure Xbox

Relaterte tekster

0
Cult of the LambScore

Cult of the Lamb
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Ben Lyons

Ben har fornektet de falske profetene og startet en kult i navnet til den ene sanne guden, og vi frykter han ikke kommer tilbake fra dette fantastiske spillet.



Loading next content