Platinum Games har sluppet Apple Arcade-eksklusive World of Demons

Du ser på Annonser

Platinum Games, kjent for blant annet Bayonetta og Nier: Automata, har nylig sluppet actionspillet World of Demons eksklusivt til Apple Arcade. Spillet utspiller seg i en fantasiverden full av yokai - overnaturlige monstre og ånder fra japansk mytologi, med grafikk som kan minne litt om Ōkami. World of Demons krever iOS 13.0 eller nyere og kommer med en filstørrelse på 2,8GB.

Annonseringen er en del av et fornyet initiativ for Apple Arcade som nylig har fått 32 nye spill, deriblant NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Simon's Cat: Story Time, Star Trek: Legends, The Oregon Trail, Cut the Rope Remastered, SongPop Party og Fantasian.