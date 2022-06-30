Cookie

Forza Horizon

Playground Games pitchet en Project Gotham Racing-reboot før Forza Horizon

I dag er Forza Horizon-serien blant tidenes mest populære titler på Xbox, så det er vanskelig å forestille seg en tid fa utvikleren Playground Games forsøkte å presentere noe helt annet. Egentlig var det ganske tilfeldig at Forza Horizon ble til, ettersom studioet i stedet var mer interessert i å gjenopplive Project Gotham Racing.

I et intervju med GQ forteller Playground-sjef Trevor Williams at han først oppsøkte Turn 10 for å foreslå en reboot av Project Gotham, men at de ikke var interesserte i det, og det var i dette møtet ideen om Forza Horizon ble til:

"It was one of those stories where the steak turns to ash in your mouth, and I'm thinking, 'how do we afford the flights home? After five minutes, [Forza corporate vice president Alan Hartman] was like, 'what would you do with Forza? Where would you take Forza?' And we pitched what literally became Horizon, almost on a napkin."

