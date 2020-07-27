PlayStation 5 av ekte gull slippes i desember

Du ser på Annonser

Om du liker TV-spill og føler for å investere i gull, er dette kanskje interessant for deg. Truly Exquisite meddeler nemlig via Twitter at de i desember slipper en PlayStation 5-konsoll av ekte gull, med en DualSense og et headsett også av gull.

Du får tre valgmuligheter: 24K gull, platina samt 18K rødt gull. Noen prislapp finnes ikke enda, men om du faktisk er interessert kan du melde interesse her. Annonseringsvideoen finner du øverst, og nedenfor finner du bilder samt den offisielle beskrivelsen:

"The long awaited and much anticipated Sony Playstation 5 just got even better! Truly Exquisite are proud to announce that we bring to you yet another release first...this time it will be in the form of the brand new Sony PS5...available to buy in luxury 24K Gold, Platinum and also 18K Rose Gold finishes. We can not wait to start custom making these true beauties. Stay tuned and register your interest as we will have more information of pre orders and distribution soon."