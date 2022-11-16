PlayStation-teamet jobber tilsynelatende med NFT og blockchain

HQ

Sony har tidligere sagt at de ikke planlegger å bruke NFT-er og andre former for blokkjedebasert teknologi i spillene sine, noe mange har tatt godt imot da kritikken mot disse teknologiene i spillindustrien har vært direkte brutal.

Men tilsynelatende eksperimenterer Sony likevel med NFT og blockchain. Det er nå publisert et patent denne måneden, etter å ha blitt innlevert for et år siden, som beskriver PlayStation-divisjonens ambisjoner på området.

Patentet heter Tracking Unique In-Game Digital Assets Using Tokens on a Distributed Ledger og beskriver nøyaktig hvordan andre har håndtert NFT-er i spillindustrien, nemlig at du kan eie, handle og selvfølgelig selge varer i spill som dermed blir mer som markedsplasser:

"The techniques and technologies described herein expand the capabilities of digital assets associated with video games, and of systems that create and manage such digital assets, by converting the digital assets associated with video games from being fungible to being non-fungible. The techniques and technologies described herein expand the functionality of digital assets associated with video games, and of systems that create and manage such digital assets, by tracking a history of the digital assets. Tracking the history of the digital assets can include, for example, tracking when, how, and by whom the digital asset was created, used, modified, rented to, rented by, sold to, purchased by, licensed to, licensed by, exchanged to, exchanged by, and / or other actions."

Høres dette bra ut for deg, eller ville du helst at Sony holdt seg unna alt som heter blockchain?