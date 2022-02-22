Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl har blitt oppdatert med nye funksjoner og små endringer

HQ

Nintendo har akkurat sluppet Ver. 1.2.0-oppdateringen til Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Denne gangen er det ikke bare enda et sett med vanlige optimaliseringer for en "bedre spillopplevelse", men bringer faktisk noen endringer som flere Union Room-funksjoner, tilføying av Colosseum-kampfunksjoner og mer.

Under finner du hele listen over endringer og tilføyelser:

● Union Room functions have been expanded.

- The maximum number of players you can play with via local or internet communication in Union Rooms has been increased to eight. Also, by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, you can show each other your Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations.

● Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added.

- Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets.

- In the Colosseum, you can set rules, such as the number of Pokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internet communication.

● Pokémon Trading and Battles

- Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles.

- Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

Kilde